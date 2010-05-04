MSNBC Boss Phil Griffin Praises ... Fox News Channel?

It’s difficult to think of the relationship between MSNBC and Fox News Channel as anything other than a vitriolic arch-rivalry.



Which is why it was something of a breathe of fresh air to read these remarks from MSNBC chief Phil Griffin praising Fox News Channel’s Roger Ailes.

When Griffin sat down recently with Phil Rosenthal of The Chicago Tribune, he had this to say of Ailes:

He’s changed media. Everybody does news differently because Roger’s changed the world … Roger early on figured it out and was brilliant.

Griffin also suggested that MSNBC needs to be more like FNC when it comes to creating a consensus of devoted, “like-minded” viewers:

Fox News Channel is “a big force. You have to be aware of what they’re saying,” Griffin said. “That’s our goal. … I don’t think we have quite the passionate support that Fox does. Some shows do, but as a network we don’t. Our prime time is getting there. But that’s what we want to get.”

Griffin also had a few words for his former network, CNN, whose ratings are in trouble:

I don’t go along with this idea that CNN has, that somehow they are doing the Lord’s work and we are simply regurgitating what people think.

But as Steve Krakauer at Mediate points out, it was CNN, not MSNBC, that was just named “the most trustworthy source of daily news in the United States” in a recent 60 Minutes/Vanity Fair poll.

Granted, MSNBC wasn’t listed as one of the options respondents had to choose from. It was lumped in with “The other major broadcast networks” category, which got less than 20% of the vote.

CNN, meanwhile, got 32% of the vote, and Fox News came in a close second with 29%.

Check out the results in the chart below:

