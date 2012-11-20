MSNBC's Bias Against Mitt Romney Was Astonishing

No one really expects MSNBC’s coverage to put a positive spin on Republicans — but in the final week of the 2012 presidential campaign, the network’s coverage toward presidential nominee Mitt Romney skewed entirely negative.



According to a new study by the Pew Research centre’s Project for Excellence in Journalism, MSNBC provided no “positive” coverage of Romney during the campaign’s final week.

Here’s a look at the chart of polarization:

By comparison, 57 per cent of MSNBC’s coverage toward Romney was negative during the first three weeks of October — and it did provide at least some positive coverage. Throughout the entirety of the campaign, the network’s coverage was 68% negative. The rest of the combined news media’s coverage of Romney, Pew found, was only 33 per cent negative.

Pew found that Fox News became similarly biased during the campaign’s final week — though it was not as polarised as MSNBC. Only 5 per cent of its Obama coverage was positive, while 56 per cent was negative. This differed from the rest of the news media, which provided more positive coverage of the president during the Superstorm Sandy recovery efforts and as polls pointed to a definitive Obama victory.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.