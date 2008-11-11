MSNBC Banks On Four More Years Of Keith Olbermann's Ranting

MSNBC will let Keith Olbermann keep ranting about politics, the worst people in the world, his sandwich and his cat through 2012.



NY Observer: MSNBC President Phil Griffin announced today that the cable news channel has extended Keith Olbermann‘s contract through 2012.

In February of last year, MSNBC and Mr. Olbermann reached an agreement that would keep the Countdown host under contract through 2011.

The new agreement would seem to extend Mr. Olbermann’s commitment to MSNBC through the 2012 presidential election.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.