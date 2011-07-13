Dylan Ratigan Will Not Read A Newspaper Unless 'You Put A Gun To His Head'

Dylan Ratigan participated in the Atlantic Wire’s excellent “What I Read” feature and he revealed his disdain for print media.



“I don’t subscribe to any print media,” the host of the eponymous show says. “I wouldn’t read a newspaper now unless you put a gun to my head and even then I would really try to negotiate with you. It’s not that I reject the content, it’s that I reject the format.”

Of course, he does consume The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, and “all the major news organisations” on Twitter.

Here’s hoping his forthcoming book, Greedy Bastards, is available on Kindle.

