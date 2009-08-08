MSN To Yahoos: Thanks For Taking the Load!

Before the Microsoft-Yahoo deal finally consummated last week, the rumour last spring was that in exchange for giving up its search traffic, Yahoo would take over display sales at MSN.



The gossip had the Microsoft employees in that division very worried.

At the MSN upfront in April, we pulled one MSN ad sales exec aside and asked him if he was worried about his job. He took a gulp of his cocktail and admitted he was.

Today, those worries seem long, long ago.

We hear MSN sales people are thrilled with the deal signed last week, and for one big reason in particular: After Microsoft’s recent layoffs, the sales staff had been stretched pretty thin. But thanks to the new deal, Yahoo’s salespeople will be selling ads on Bing that Microsoft gets 100% of the revenue for. That means reps can’t bear down on selling display ads like never before.

Once existentially-threatened by a Yahoo deal, the one that got signed actually sends more resources MSN’s way.

