MSN, MySpace Music Talk Hook-Up

Microsoft (MSFT) execs want to bring MySpace Music to MSN.com and Kara Swisher reports the two parties are in early talks to get the deal done.



Kara: MSN Music consistently ranks substantially lower that other big online music properties in terms of traffic, while MySpace Music is always near the top.

Sources said Microsoft execs don’t think they can do as good a job as MySpace is doing and don’t see the point in striking needed but complex deals with music labels, which the News Corp. (NWS) property already has.

Bravo, Microsoft. We think MSN (and Yahoo, by the way) need to re-make their portals into places where users can consume content, play social games, and communicate.

The best way to do that isn’t to build a bunch of new services, but to integrate already existing and very popular third-party services like MySpace Music (and Hulu, and Pandora, and Twitter) to MSN.com (or Yahoo.com).

