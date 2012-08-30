MSLGroup Chief Steps Down Following Sex Discrimination Suit

Renee Wilson

MSLGroup North America president Jim Tsokanos has stepped down and been replaced by Renee Wilson, MSL’s chief client officer and managing director of its New York HQ. Wilson also runs MSL’s Procter & Gamble business—a key account at the agency.Tsokanos leaves after he was named in a potentially devastating proposed class action sex discrimination lawsuit by six of his former colleagues, including two svp/directors of the agency’s healthcare group, Monique da Silva Moore and Maryellen O’Donohue.



MSL, owned by Publicis Groupe, denies the claims and is fighting the suit.

MSL’s global CEO, Olivier Fleurot, also denied that Tsokanos’ departure was linked to the lawsuit. The company said in a statement:

Wilson takes over from Jim Tsokanos who, after 11 years, has decided to leave MSLGROUP to move to a more entrepreneurial venture.

Jim Tsokanos

The suit accused Tsokanos of making comments about the appearance of female employees in front of other employees during meetings, and “taking young female employees out for drinks frequently.”It also accuses Neil Dhillon, managing director of the Washington D.C. office, of stripping down to his boxer shorts and groping several female employees at an office party. (Dhillon in July called an all-hands meeting at his office to deny the claims.)

At any agency, the most important client on the roster is likely to be P&G, the world’s largest advertiser. P&G’s primary consumer target is women and mums, who still make most of the decisions globally when it comes to household cleaners, detergents and personal care shopping.

Even if Tsokanos’ replacement by Wilson is completely unrelated to the suit, the move still sends a strong message to P&G: Our most important executive is now in charge of your business—and she’s a woman.

