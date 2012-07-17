Check Out What Happened To MSG's Stock After News Leaked That The Knicks Might Not Keep Jeremy Lin

Tony Manfred

MSG’s stock dipped 2.2% this morning in the first day of trading since news spread that the Knicks are probably not going to resign Jeremy Lin.

The stock opened at 36.29 and quickly fell to 35.48. It has since recovered to ~35.95.

It will cost the Knicks a boatload of cash in NBA luxury tax penalties to keep Lin. But if they let him leave, they lose a massive marketing tool, and investors are preparing accordingly.

Here’s the chart:

msg stock chart after jeremy lin

Photo: Google Finance

