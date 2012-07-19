SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: MSG's Stock Feels The Impact Of Jeremy Lin's Departure

Jeremy Lin made his first start for the New York Knicks on February 6th, marking the start of Linsanity. At that time, shares of MSG were trading at $29.49. On July 5th, the stock was up to $38.80, a rise of 31.6%.



However, on that day, reports came out that the Houston Rockets had made an offer to Lin that might make it difficult for the Knicks to keep their guard. Since then, Lin has accepted the offer, and the Knicks have let him go and MSG is now trading at approximately $35.50, a drop of 8.5% in two weeks.

Here is the end of day prices for MSG since the start of 2011…

Data via Chron.com

