For decades, there’s been a widespread misunderstanding of monosodium glutamate — aka, MSG. We debunk the long-running myth that MSG is bad for you.

Sources: York University, FDA, Smithsonian Mag, Georgetown University

Follow BI Video: On Twitter



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.