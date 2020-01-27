Madison Square Garden glows purple and gold to honour the late Kobe Bryant

Meredith Cash
Elsa/Getty ImagesAs the sports world mourns the tremendous loss, Madison Square Garden — otherwise known as the Mecca of Basketball — honoured the Black Mamba with purple and gold lights and a pre-game ceremony.
  • NBA icon Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday.
  • The Los Angeles Lakers legend was just 41 years old.
  • As the sports world mourns the tremendous loss, Madison Square Garden – otherwise known as the Mecca of Basketball – honoured the Black Mamba with purple and gold lights and a pre-game ceremony.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

NBA icon Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday. The Los Angeles Lakers legend was just 41 years old.

Across the globe, the sports world is mourning the sudden and tragic loss – and the Mecca of Basketball is no exception.

New York’s Madison Square Garden honoured the late Black Mamba with purple and gold exterior lights.

Madison Square Garden Kobe BryantElsa/Getty ImagesThe exterior of Madison Square Garden on Sunday night.

The world’s most famous arena also hosted a ceremony prior to tip-off of Sunday night’s game between the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets.

Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY SportsA ceremony was held inside Madison Square Garden prior to the Knicks game Sunday night.
Kobe msgElsa/Getty ImagesKobe Bryant is honoured at MSG.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.