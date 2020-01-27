Madison Square Garden glows purple and gold to honour the late Kobe Bryant

Elsa/Getty Images As the sports world mourns the tremendous loss, Madison Square Garden — otherwise known as the Mecca of Basketball — honoured the Black Mamba with purple and gold lights and a pre-game ceremony.

NBA icon Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend was just 41 years old.

As the sports world mourns the tremendous loss, Madison Square Garden – otherwise known as the Mecca of Basketball – honoured the Black Mamba with purple and gold lights and a pre-game ceremony.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

NBA icon Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday. The Los Angeles Lakers legend was just 41 years old.

Across the globe, the sports world is mourning the sudden and tragic loss – and the Mecca of Basketball is no exception.

New York’s Madison Square Garden honoured the late Black Mamba with purple and gold exterior lights.

Elsa/Getty Images The exterior of Madison Square Garden on Sunday night.

The world’s most famous arena also hosted a ceremony prior to tip-off of Sunday night’s game between the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets.

Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports A ceremony was held inside Madison Square Garden prior to the Knicks game Sunday night.

Elsa/Getty Images Kobe Bryant is honoured at MSG.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.