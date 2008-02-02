Madison Avenue: We Love MSFT-YHOO

While the prospect of Google-DoubleClick has caused some hand-wringing, ad industry-folk seem awfully receptive to the Microsoft-Yahoo pitch. A sampling of reactions:

“I think what we lose in being able to negotiate with both of them we’ll gain with new opportunities. The biggest opportunity would be to leverage Yahoo’s behavioural targeting across Microsoft’s relationships with Facebook, XBox and Massive, which has the ability to dynamically insert ads in console games.”–Andrea Kerr Redniss, SVP, Optimedia US.

“This certainly becomes the single largest display advertising reach play on the web, and will further cement Yahoo/MSN on brand media planners everywhere. I’d assume the Yahoo brand would lead, because here in the US, the average person probably doesn’t ‘choose’ MSN — they default to it. Their combined video inventory will be the greatest pre-roll pool on the web. The biggest impact would potentially be the combined behavioural and demographic targeted across both properties (even if they weren’t combined).”–Ian Schafer, CEO, Deep Focus.

“There is still is some confusion even at Yahoo in terms of who you go to to buy media, which technology you are using–Right Media or Lithium. The integration of search advertising and display advertising hasn’t happened at Yahoo yet. Our sense is Yahoo is better at selling display advertising; Microsoft has the better technologies but it doesn’t have any market share.”–Will Margiloff, CEO, Innovation

“The Yahoo-Microsoft combination is as strong as Google-DoubleClick on the display [ad] side. For an advertiser, it brings a commonality of metrics, which is a great thing. They will be able to do different things well. Google is best with keyword liquidity; Microsoft is stronger on the display side. They have different users and different demos, and their online platforms do different things.”–David Kidder, CEO, Clickable

