MSFT Closes aQuantive Deal: Reorg! Bikinis!

Microsoft closed its aQuantive deal this morning, which means yet another reorg in Redmond. The big news is that aQuantive CEO Brian McAndrews moves into the MSFT org chart at a fairly elevated position. He’s at the same level, for instance, as Steve Berkowitz, who runs MSN. The dry, comprehensive and thoroughly confusing press release is here. But we prefer to read the NY Post’s write up, which may have been off by a name or two but 1) beat the official announcement by many hours and 2) manages to an integrate an image of a Victoria’s Secret model into an info box. Genius.



