Microsoft Raises Expectations On Kinect: Says It Will Sell 5 Million Units

Photo: Flickr/WipleyBrainSins

Microsoft now expects to sell 5 million of its Kinect motion-sensitive game controllers during the December quarter, based on pre-order interest.Its previous estimate was 3 million. The update was first tweeted by Bloomberg’s Dina Bass, who got it from Xbox head Don Mattrick during an interview.



Kinect preorders were sold out last week at Amazon and Best Buy’s online site. The controller goes on sale at midnight tonight, and yesterday a handful of folks were already camped out at the Toys R Us in Times Square, where Kinect will first be launched. Microsoft is trying to goose the lines with promises of free games and an Xbox Live subscription for the first 3,000 people.

