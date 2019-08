MSC Zoe is the world’s largest container ship. Clocking in at 1,297 ft long, Zoe shares the title with her two sister ships, MSC Oliver and MSC Oscar. All three are owned by MSC (Mediterranean Shipping Company), who plan to build three more ships of the same size.

Produced by Rob Ludacer



Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.