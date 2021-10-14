A European cruise line has canceled its 2022 around the world cruise due to an ‘unavailability of ports’

The MSC Magnifica in Auckland in 2019. MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises has canceled its 2022 world cruise and will instead sail two global cruises in 2023.

The cruise line attributed the cancellation to the “current unavailability of ports.”

MSC says it’s an issue regarding pandemic-related restrictions at ports.

MSC Cruises has canceled its 2022 world cruise due to the “current unavailability of ports” and will instead sail two global cruises in 2023, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

“It would not have been possible to carry [the 2022 world cruise] out due to there being too many ports still facing restrictions as a result of the pandemic,” the company said. MSC did not immediately respond to Insider’s request to elaborate on said “restrictions,” but ports around the world are currently facing congestion issues amid persistent and crippling supply chain delays.

To address the ongoing demand for world cruises, MSC- which is owned by logistics and shipping group MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company – has moved its 2022 global cruise to the following year aboard the MSC Magnifica. This sailing will then accompany MSC’s sold-out 2023 world cruise aboard the MSC Poesia, which first went on sale in 2020.

The two global cruises on the Magnifica and Poesia will sail with different itineraries, the former with the same plans as the initial 2022 world cruise. The ships will begin embarkation from January 4 through 7 in four European cities. And from there, the cruises will sail on different paths.

Passengers who were initially set to sail on the 2022 world cruise will receive priority booking for the new 2023 world cruise aboard the Magnifica. Guests who move their now-canceled cruise to 2023 can also book a free sailing between January 1 and May 3, 2022.