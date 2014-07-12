15 Incredible Works Of Art Made With Microsoft Paint

You don’t need to buy expensive art supplies to create impressive paintings.
Although Microsoft’s free Paint program is commonly used for simple doodles, dozens of artists have used it to craft amazingly detailed works of art.
From celebrity portraits to beautiful skylines, here are some of the most creative paintings made in MS Paint circulating the web.
Boston-based artist Patrick Hines has created some amazing images using MS Paint. This photo is an ode to a scene from 'Harry Potter And The Deathly Hollows.'
Here's another one from the Harry Potter series created by Pat Hines. The whole image was created in MS Paint other than the print on the gravestones, which Hines used Photoshop to slant.
Here's an extremely meta painting of Microsoft founder Bill Gates through MS Paint. Hines said he uses his computer mouse for every single painting he creates.
Hines told Business Insider that his artistic process has evolved over a period of 10 years or so. He started by just doodling with a mouse while working an overnight job.
Hines starts out by laying down some simple shapes in MS Paint, and then colours them and enlarges the image for a higher resolution. The scene below is based on Peter's Hill in Boston.
Hines created this image of the street where he grew up using MS Paint. 'The intersection and manhole covers form a natural baseball diamond,' he wrote.
This painting of a wrestler holding up his belt was surprisingly made in MS Paint by Imgur user tawaldher.
Hal Lasko, also known as the Pixel Painter, created a bunch of beautiful MS Paint paintings at age 98. He created images like this despite suffering an eye condition that severely limited the center of his field of vision.
Lasko started out as a graphic designer, working in the military to draft maps during World War II. His family gave him a computer for his 85th birthday, which is how he got into MS Paint. Lasko passed away on July 6, 2014, at the age of 98.
This fantastically detailed image of a calm river flowing through a village was created in MS Paint.
