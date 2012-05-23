Mrs. Zuck May Not Be A Billionaire

Priscilla Chan, who married Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Saturday, is not a billionaire.



This is despite her husband’s $20 billion stake in Facebook.

The New York Times is on it:

The new Mrs. Mark Zuckerberg might not have to worry much about money, but that doesn’t mean she is automatically a billionaire.

… According to matrimonial law experts, is that whatever Mr. Zuckerberg earned before the marriage is still solely his property afterward.

California is one of fewer than a dozen states that follow community property laws, which specifically outline how property is divided between two spouses (or, in some cases, registered domestic partners).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.