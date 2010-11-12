Mrs. Fields Becomes The Official Cookie Of Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball has found another thing to slap its logos on: cookies. Mrs. Fields, one of the country’s biggest desert retailers, has signed up to be the official cookie of MLB.



Cookies featuring the logos of 2010 playoff teams were unveiled first, with the rest of the teams set to be on sale by Opening Day in 2011.

Cookies are on sale at MrsFields.com and will eventually be sold at MLB.com and at team stadiums.

Click here to read the full story from CNBC >

