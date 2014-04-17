Robin Williams Is Going To Star In A 'Mrs. Doubtfire' Sequel

Mrs. Doubtfire will report for duty once again.

More than 20 years after the original film, Robin Williams is going reprise his role as the cross-dressing nanny in a “Mrs. Doubtfire” sequel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Chris Columbus will return as director while David Berenbaum, who has worked on “Elf” and “The Haunted Mansion,” will write the script.

The 1993 film had Williams cross dress as an older nanny in order to spend time with his kids after a messy divorce.

The film was a hit, making $441 million worldwide on an estimated $US25 million budget.

It’s difficult to see how the film can carry on from the first so many years later.

Even Williams has said sequel attempts have been tried three times over for the film without success.

The closest a sequel ever came to the big screen was when Bonnie Hunt stepped in to write a script back in 2001. That film was ultimately scrapped with Williams telling Newsweek in 2006 “the

script they had just didn’t work.”

There’s no set date for the upcoming sequel.

For now, let’s relive one of our favourite scenes:

