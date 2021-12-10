‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ director explains why a sequel of the classic Robin Williams movie is ‘just impossible’

Robin Williams as ‘Mrs. Doubtfire.’ IMDB

Director Chris Columbus said it’s “just impossible” to think of a sequel without Robin Williams.

The director said the last time he met Williams they spoke about a “Mrs. Doubtfire” sequel.

“We had a script…Robin was prepared to do it. And then, unfortunately, he passed away.

“Mrs. Doubtfire” director Chris Columbus believes there could never be a sequel to his classic 1993 comedy starring Robin Williams as a dad trying to win back his kids by dressing up as an elderly female housekeeper.

“Robin was one-of-a-kind,” he explained while speaking to SF Gate this week during the annual SF Film Awards, which supports the San Francisco film community.

Columbus, who became good friends with Williams after the movie opened in 1993, said they discussed a sequel back then. Through the 2000s, the idea would gain traction and then stale. By the mid-2000s, the sequel idea was interesting again, Columbus said.

In 2014, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that a sequel was in the works at Fox with Columbus and Williams attached. “Elf” screenwriter David Berenbaum was tapped to pen the story.

‘Mrs. Doubtfire.’ YouTube

“The last time I met with Robin before he passed away was about the ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ sequel,” Columbus said. “We had a script and it was a great script. Robin was prepared to do it. And then, unfortunately, he passed away.”In the same year, Williams died by suicide. The sequel was immediately scrapped.

“It’s impossible. It’s just impossible,” the “Home Alone” director added of continuing without Williams.

Columbus said he recently read reviews of the musical based on the movie that just opened on Broadway, and that the actor playing Williams’ role, Rob McClure, is “very energetic and phenomenal. But he’s no Robin.”

“Mrs. Doubtfire” won an Oscar for best makeup. Williams also won a Golden Globe for his performance while the movie won a Globe for best comedy or musical.