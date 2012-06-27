12 Incredible MRI Scans Of Fruits And Vegetables

Dina Spector
pomegranate

Photo: Andy Ellison/Inside Insides

Andy Ellison is an MRI technologist at Boston University School of Medicine. In addition to scanning brains, he also creates stunning MRI scans of produce. How did this happen?According to a 2010 interview with Salon, Ellison initially scanned an orange as a way to test his machine’s settings. Amazed by the resulting images, he began looking for more fruits and vegetables to scan.  

Ellison posts all his produce X-rays, which he has also converted into videos, on his blog Inside Insides

Artichoke (side view)

Artichoke

Banana

Melon

Watermelon

Onion

Pineapple

Pineapple

Pomegranate

Tomato

Ugli fruit

Cucumber

Now see what types of foods people eat...

iPhone App Reveals Tons Of Eye-Popping Facts About What People Eat >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.