12 Incredible MRI Scans Of Fruits And Vegetables

Photo: Andy Ellison/Inside Insides

Andy Ellison is an MRI technologist at Boston University School of Medicine. In addition to scanning brains, he also creates stunning MRI scans of produce. How did this happen?According to a 2010 interview with Salon, Ellison initially scanned an orange as a way to test his machine’s settings. Amazed by the resulting images, he began looking for more fruits and vegetables to scan.



Ellison posts all his produce X-rays, which he has also converted into videos, on his blog Inside Insides.

