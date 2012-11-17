This is the MR.BEER Brewmasters Select Beer Kit.



Why We Love It: This kit comes with everything you need to brew and bottle four gallons of all-malt beer. It has reusable 1-liter bottles, pint glasses, a thermometer, a sugar measure, and an instructional DVD. There’s also the MR.BEER two-gallon fermenter, which has a built in air-lock and easy pour tap.

You can continue to reuse the kit with Refill Brew Packs, and choose different flavours on the website. The kit comes with enough supplies for two batches.

Photo: MR.BEER

Where To Buy: Available through MR.BEER.

Cost: $99.95

