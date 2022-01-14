MrBeast reportedly earned over $54 million in 2021, the most of any YouTube creator in history

The YouTube star Jimmy Donaldson made $54 million in 2021, Forbes reported. MrBeast/YouTube

MrBeast earned $54 million in 2021, the most of any YouTuber in history, according to Forbes.

Jimmy Donaldson is one of the most popular YouTubers, with over 88 million subscribers.

Following him on Forbes’s list were the YouTubers Jake Paul and Markiplier.

The YouTube star Jimmy Donaldson, or MrBeast, made $54 million in 2021, the largest yearly earning for any YouTuber in history, according to Forbes.

The amount is nearly double what Ryan Kaji, a kids’ YouTuber known as “Ryan’s World” who scored first on Forbes’s previous list, earned last year, Forbes reported.

Donaldson had an incredible year, climbing from 50 million subscribers at the start of 2021, to over 88 million as of January, according to the data marketing website SpeakRJ.

He is ranked as the 8th most subscribed-to channel on YouTube and the 3rd largest in the United States, according to the data analytics website SocialBlade. His channel has garnered over 14 billion views for his viral philanthropy videos and elaborate contests where he pits people against each other to compete for a prize.

His most popular video of all time, posted in November, was a real-life recreation of the hit South Korean drama “Squid Game.” The video amassed over 200 million views in just over a month.

Following him on Forbes’s tally were the YouTubers Jake Paul and Mark “Markiplier” Fischbach, who earned $45 and $38 million through the year, respectively.