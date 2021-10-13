YouTube star MrBeast pledged to recreate ‘Squid Game’ in real life if 10 million people liked his TikTok video

MrBeast said in a TikTok posted Monday that he would make a real-life Squid Game if 10 million people liked his TikTok. MrBeast/YouTube

Since premiering last month, the dystopian Netflix show “Squid Game” has become a huge success.

YouTube star Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson told fans he would replicate “Squid Game” – the new hugely popular dystopian Korean Netflix series – in real life if his TikTok video reached 10 million likes. Since it was posted on Monday, it has received 15 million likes.

With 71 million YouTube subscribers, Donaldson, 23, is one of the most-followed creators on the platform. His YouTube content, which he started posting in 2012, involves a mixture of extreme stunts, challenges, and giveaways to friends, family, and strangers.

Since premiering on Netflix on September 17, “Squid Game” has become the platform’s top show in the US. The Korean language series centers around a group of economically deprived people who enter a competition in the hope of winning $US38 ($AU52) million. However, the competition, which involves a series of challenges based on traditional Korean children’s games, has a deadly twist, making it a game of survival.

According to Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-CEO, “Squid Game” is on track to become the video streaming service’s biggest show of all time.

In a TikTok posted Monday, audio from the series’ first challenge, Red Light, Green Light, can be heard in the background. In the show, players have to move when the “curator” (which is an animatronic doll) has their back turned, but freeze when they turn around. The objective is to reach the finish line. If the curator catches a player moving, they lose the game – or, in the case of “Squid Game,” lose their life.

The audio from the challenge itself has also gone viral on TikTok and has been used in 1.6 million videos.

As the audio plays in the background, Donaldson can be seen standing in front of a still from “Squid Game.” He points to on-screen text, which reads, “If this TikTok gets 10M likes, I’ll recreate Squid Game in real life.” The video is captioned, “it’s in your hands tik tok.”

Despite hitting the 10 million likes milestone, Donaldson has not yet updated fans on his plan, and did not respond to Insider’s request for comment. Several online personalities with verified accounts including Spencer X, Marcus Olin, and Devante Wilson commented on the TikTok saying that they’d be interested in competing in a real-life “Squid Game” if Donaldson were to make it happen.

Insider previously reported that the Korean Culture Center in the United Arab Emirates organized a reenactment of the games, which is said to have taken place on October 12 in its Abu Dhabi office.

The Netflix-inspired session was open to 30 people, who played in two groups of 15. Four of the six games from the popular Korean-language drama series were played, including Red Light, Green Light. Winners of the game did not receive $US38 ($AU52) million, but they did receive green tracksuits inspired by the series.

