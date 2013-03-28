Mr. T Scored From centre Ice Sending Blackhawks Fans Into A Frenzy

Two years after attempting a similar promotion during intermission of a Chicago Blackhawks game, Mr. T was back at centre ice and in a jersey to attempt to shoot a puck through one of three small holes in the net. And after missing badly on his first two attempts, the puck must have been scared, because Mr. T scored right down the middle.



The best part is just how much fun Mr. T and the crowd seemed to be having with the promotion as he struck a pose after the shot and the fans went wild (video via LarryBrownSports.com)…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.