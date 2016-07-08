Mr. Sulu is going to be openly gay in the next 'Star Trek' movie

Oh my.

Hikaru Sulu, the helmsmen for the USS Enterprise, is going to be openly gay in “Star Trek Beyond,” the third film in the rebooted series.

According to Australia’s Herald Sun, the new film will reveal that Mr. Sulu is raising a daughter with his same-sex partner. He is the first openly gay character in the “Stark Trek” film and television series, though there have been LGBT characters in other mediums and spin-off works.

John Cho, the actor who has played the character since the 2009 film, said that the movie isn’t going to hype up the reveal, but rather include it as a normal aspect of life.

“I liked the approach, which was not to make a big thing out it, which is where I hope we are going as a species, to not politicize one’s personal orientations,” he told the Herald Sun.

Sulu’s sexuality is a tribute to George

Takei, the actor who played him in the original series. Takei, who had to stay closeted during his time on the show, came out in 2005, and has become a vocal champion of LGBT rights.

“Star Trek” has historically been a very progressive series, yet it never was too blunt with its message. The original 1966 series casually featured a Russian main character during the height of the Cold War, and saw the first-ever interracial kiss on television between Captain James Kirk (William Shatner) and Lieutenant Nyota Uhura (Nichelle Nichols).

“Star Trek Beyond” hits theatres on July 21.

