'Mr. Steal Your Grandma' is the suavest grandpa on the internet

Meet “Mr. Steal Your Grandma.”

Irvin Randle is a father, grandfather, and elementary school teacher in Houston, but he’s taking over the Internet thanks to his good looks.

The suave 54-year-old first posted photos on Instagram he had taken with his selfie stick about a year and a half ago. His page has since grown to more than 118,000 followers.

He told KHOU that his daughter called him to tell him that he was all over Twitter. Soon, he was known as #MrStealYourGrandma, even though as told KHOU, “I am taken and I’m very happy, very happy.”

He’s got a great sense of style.



He’s even fashionable at school.

“I’ve always had this type of ability for fashion and when I was younger, I’d look in the GQ Magazine and say, ‘I want to dress like that,'” he told KHOU.



He rocks an impressive beard.



He stays fit.



He spends time with his grandkids.



Keep rocking it, gramps.



