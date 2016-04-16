The 'Mr. Robot' season 2 trailer is here, and it sure is bleak

Warning: spoilers for “Mr. Robot” season one below.

USA Network released a new trailer for the upcoming second season of “Mr. Robot.”

Sounding incredibly Anonymous-like, Elliot (Rami Malek) speaks in voiceover as images of a world that’s spinning out of control appear on the screen.

Elliot is remarkably optimistic despite the outlook of things. In one scene, he raises his arms victoriously as his message of the empowerment of the common man plays.

“The truth is we have more power than they think,” he says. “The power to take action, to choice to do something. Together, we can change the world, change our future, and there’s nothing they can do to stop us.”

At the end of season one, F Society had succeeded in throwing the world into chaos and then disappearing. E Corp is at the center of the mayhem and its technology executive saw no way out and killed himself while appearing on TV. But shady characters still lurk around Elliot (or inside his head), so he should probably enjoy the success he’s feeling right now.

USA has yet to announce a return date, so watch the “Mr. Robot” trailer below for now:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.