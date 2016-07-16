'Mr. Robot' just got a much-needed ratings boost for its new season

Update:

Delayed viewing numbers are brightening up the ratings story for the second season return of “Mr. Robot.”

According to Nielsen, 2.25 million total viewers watched the season-two return within the first three days of its premiere. That’s a 116% improvement on the live viewing audience.

Furthermore, that included 1.21 million viewers in the age group most important to advertisers, 18-to-49-year-olds. That number translates into a 123% increase in the advertiser demographic.

Those numbers also beat the USA Network drama’s three-day viewing numbers from season one’s premiere episode.

As live viewership has been on the decline, all shows experience a jump from delayed viewing online, streaming, and on DVR.

For “Mr. Robot,” the increase is particularly dramatic. Its hacker storyline appeals to younger viewers, who are more likely not to watch live and are more likely to watch on DVR or on other platforms. The premiere earned a 46% increase in the younger 18-to-34 crowd compared to last year’s delayed viewing audience for three days. Its current median age is 44.6 years old.

Previously:

The season-two return for “Mr. Robot” banked the hacker drama’s smallest live audience of the show’s run.

According to Nielsen, the USA Network show’s two-hour premiere was watched by just 1.04 million total viewers on Wednesday. That’s the show’s smallest viewing audience ever and about 200,000 viewers less than its series premiere last summer.

In the demographic most important to advertisers, adults between the ages of 18 and 49 years old, the second-season premiere earned a 0.43 rating. That’s tied with last season’s fourth episode for the second-lowest rating of its run.

To give the premiere’s numbers some context, season one averaged 1.39 million viewers and a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

“Mr. Robot” did have some tough competition on Wednesday night with ABC’s broadcast of The Espy Awards. Plus, USA Network may have cannibalised some of the show’s live audience by leaking the first hour of the premiere online for a few hours on Sunday night.

The ratings fall had some cushioning this week with the good news that “Mr. Robot” nabbed USA’s first Emmy nomination for a series, and a lead actor nom for its star, Rami Malek. So all is not lost.

This article has been updated based on information provided after the original publication.

