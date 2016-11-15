'Mr. Robot' creator says Trump inspired the show's scary, corrupt world

USA USA Network’s ‘Mr. Robot’ star Rami Malek.

If you felt there was some likeness to Donald Trump in “Mr. Robot’s” portrayal of the upper class and dirty corporations, then you’d be right.

According to the show’s creator Sam Esmail, Trump was certainly an inspiration. “Mr. Robot” tells the story of how a hacker, Elliot (Rami Malek), deals a blow to a huge corporation called E Corp (also called Evil Corp) and then must deal with the aftermath of his actions.

“I pictured Trump when I wrote Elliot’s monologue on the 1%,” Esmail tweeted over the weekend. “A lot of Evil Corp was shot at Trump Tower.”

He wrote that in response to a viewer who mistakenly believed that the USA Network show was portraying Hillary Clinton as corrupt.

Esmail then made his feelings about the incoming president clear.

“Trump IS the corporate donor. He IS the entitled, small-minded, power hungry, fear mongering influence. He IS the problem,” he tweeted.

But Esmail’s condemnation of Trump was accompanied by what he thinks we should all do now that the real-estate mogul has been elected.

“Whether you’re on the right or left, accept Trump’s presidency as a terrible, stupid decision and unite against his fascist policies,” the showrunner said.

“Mr. Robot” will return in summer 2017 for its third season.

