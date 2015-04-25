The top 10 essentials you need this spring

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

We asked our friends at MR PORTER.COM, the men’s style destination with same-day delivery in Manhattan and London, for expert style advice. This week’s topic: the 10 essentials you need this spring.

Men, by and large, do not shop according to the new fashion season so much as to current climatic one. ComeFebruary 1, clothing stores start stocking Spring/Summer shorts and t-shirts despite the fact that, unless you live in Florida, a Polar Vortex is raging outside. Makes little sense.

But now that the weather has finally caught up with fashion and spring has sprung, we can rotate our closets, pack away the down jackets and bring out lighter layers.

When conducting your seasonal inventory (you do that, right?) make sure you have these 10 essentials in your wardrobe. Each of them is a sartorial building block that has already stood the test of time. Immune to the vagaries of fashion, they are style perennials that won’t look out of date next spring. Or for springs eternal.

If you’re going to buy a classic pair of sneakers then go for Converse‘s Jack Purcells and the ‘Special’ model delivers style and substance. Based on the design favoured by the badminton star of the 1930s, this canvas pair has vintage athletic appeal while Ortholite cushioning in the soles provides a comfortable, responsive feel. Continue the sporty feel by wearing them with a polo shirt or hoodie, or try them with turned-up chinos and a Breton sweater for a more sophisticated feel.

Jack Purcell Special Canvas Sneakers: $US95

These cotton-twill trousers exemplify J. Crew’s stylish approach to contemporary classics and have a flattering tapered fit. Try them with a relaxed shirt and sports for casual sophistication.

J. Crew urban tapered cotton-twill trousers: $US75

Comfortable and understated, this extra-soft loopback cotton-jersey sweatshirt will become a staple of your casual wardrobe. Wear with a white tee and indigo jeans for a clean-cut look.

Sunspel loopback cotton-jersey sweatshirt: $US175

This crisp white polo with embroidered navy emblem is cut from a piqué cloth woven from soft pima cotton, providing unrivalled comfort.

Polo Ralph Lauren slim-fit cotton-piqué polo shirt: $US85

Over a hundred years after it was first introduced, the Brooks Brothers button-down Oxford remains a key part of every gentleman’s wardrobe. This light blue version has been crafted in the USA and features the classic chest pocket and box pleat.

Brooks Brothers button-down collar cotton oxford shirt: $US95

Based in the heart of London, Hacketthas an illustrious history of sharp city attire. Part of the company’s Mayfair collection, this smoothcotton-poplin shirt is impeccably cut and finished with a structured collar. Team it with a striped silk tie and polished leather Oxfords for an immaculate business look.

Hackett blue Mayfair slim-fit cotton-poplin shirt: $US180

This slim-fitting pair has been made in Italy using anunwashed, or ‘dry’, denim that is designed to gradually break in with use to create a completely individual look and feel.

Nudie Jeans — Grim Tim slim-fit organic dry denim jeans: $US180

Originally created for blue-collar workers due to its soft but hard-wearing weave, the chambray shirt has seen a major resurgence in recent years. Button it up and wear with a pair of fitted chinos.

J. Crew cotton-chambray shirt: $US120

Build your off-duty wardrobe around these simple yet smart sweatpants. Crafted from mid-weight midnight-blue cotton-jersey, they have a contemporary fit and tapered cut, resulting in a casual look that’s as stylish as it is relaxed.

Acne Studios Johna cotton-blend jersey sweatpants: $US240

Featuring multiple card slots and two cash sleeves, this brown Mulberry wallet has everything the modern man could need. It has been crafted from select leather for better-with-age appeal, and will be an essential for years to come.

Mulberry leather billfold wallet: $US330

