The 8 polo shirts you need this spring

We’ve asked our friends at MR PORTER.COM, the men’s style destination with same-day delivery in Manhattan and London, for some expert style advice. This week’s topic: the polo shirt.

The polo shirt hasn’t had the best decade, style-wise, being most recognised throughout the 2000s as the preferred cover-up of the reality series “Ibiza Uncovered.”

But, thanks to a combination of contemporary designers and purveyors of luxury menswear refreshing the sporty classic, the polo is having a moment.

And that’s a good thing, as it is one of the most versatile styles of shirt, whether you’re dressing for the office (go for knitwear, long-sleeved) or the beach (where you can take advantage of the fact it comes in many colours).

Only semi-convinced? Scroll down to see how, whatever your sartorial requirements this spring, there’s a polo out there for you.

The poolside polo

For all those who have currently got a seat reserved by the poolside bar in some far-flung location: lucky you. Make the most of it with this terry polo — almost a towel and a shirt in one — from British brandOrlebar Brown. This particular colour — a brilliant teal — will not only sync nicely with your balmy location, it’s also in line with the season’s blue trend.

Orlebar Brown cotton-terry polo shirt: $US115



Develop it further with a pair of polytonal blue swim shorts from MissoniandGivenchy‘s minimal sandals — the most stylish way to pad around bodies of chlorinated water — in rubberised leather.

Givenchy slim-fit paisley panelled striped cotton-piqué polo shirt: $US400

The weekend polo

A knitted polo shirt, especially in a fine merino wool, as in this example from Façonnable— the Riviera-ready Parisian brand currently designed by Mr Stefano Pilati and Mr Alexander McQueen protégé Mr Daniel Kearns — is a breezy substitute for a sweater as summer approaches and we move into milder weather.

Faconnable wool polo shirt: $US215

Pack it into a weekend bag with a casual windproof jacket (for the post Sunday-lunch walk), a pair of utilitarian chinos and you’re all set for some leisurely good times.

Maison Kitsuné: $US116

The nautical polo

If you’re among those who spend the summer on things that float, you’ll know that at sea, though you’re spared the beach crowds, you’re rather susceptible to the wind. Gird yourself against it with this sporty zip-up polo from Brioni, in a warm navy wool that will help to keep out the chill soyoucan chill on deck.

Briono long-sleeved wool polo shirt: $US470

In case of calm waters layer over a thick button-down shirt and, for a striking update on the classic boat shoe, invest in a pair of these handmade crepe-soled beauties from Quoddy.

Loewe striped wool-blended polo shirt: $US525

The dinner polo

One of the great things about the polo shirt is that, while it’s most definitely a sporting garment in origin, it can look disarmingly smart. This knitted example from Jil Sanderis a tactile and flexible style that, with its slim fit and fine texture, will look as good with tailoring as it will with jeans or chinos.

Jil Sander textured wool-blended polo shirt: $US485

Prove this to the world, and yourself, by wearing with a sharply cut suit from Lanvinand some brown suede Derbies fromGrenson. People will see your deft mixing of sartorial idioms and probably think you’re an architect, or creative director. There’s no obligation to tell them otherwise…

John Smedley cotwold merino wool polo shirt: $US200

Or try one of these:

MP di Massimo Piombo

Price: $US200

Ami

Price: $US123

Missoni





Price: $US230

Lacoste

Price: $US100

John Smedley

Price: $US160

Polo Ralph Lauren





Price: $US85

Maison Kitsuné





Price: $US120

Written by Adam Welch, Deputy Editor of MR PORTER. For more, head to MR PORTER’s Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook page.

