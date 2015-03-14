The 5 casual blazers you need this spring

Business Insider’s Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. And full disclosure: Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

In the first of a new weekly feature, we’ve asked our friends at MR PORTER.COM, the men’s style destination with same-day delivery in Manhattan and London, for some expert style advice. This week’s topic: the casual blazer.

The blazer — flattering, smart, a perennial menswear companion, but not always the easiest item, with all those darts and linings, to sling on in freezing January, when you really need to pile up the layers. Especially when your midriff may be feeling the effects of that one mince pie too many. Or so you might think.

However, recent developments in the blazer research-and-development divisions of international brands from Tomas Maier to Oliver Spencer have resulted in a slew of soft, unstructured and decidedly slouchy examples that not only deliver a high level of smart-casual sharpness, but can be easily worn under your jacket and/ or coat; and, come summer, they will also come in handy as a relaxed outer layer.

Opt for one of the following picks for a cool, crinkle-free start to 2015.

For bedroom to boardroom

Exclusive to MR PORTER, Oliver Spencer’s newLoungewearrange achieves the seemingly impossible by marrying supreme comfort with the sleek aesthetic of the British brand’s impeccable tailored main line. The knitted fabric of this key piece from the collection combines wool for warmth with a stretchy cotton jersey that minimises creasing and moulds pleasingly to the shape of the body. Wear it with a long-sleeve T-shirt or fine-gauge wool turtleneck.

Oliver Spencer blazer: $US550

The winter warmer

MR PORTER

This knitted blazer by NN.07 features a three-button closure, meaning you can fasten it right up to the neckline should the weather outside be particularly nasty. Its neutral colour makes it eminently layerable, but the rough, slightly grizzly texture of its boiled wool fabric makes it equally valid as an outerwear piece. Pair it with a textured wool sweater for extra warmth and comfort.

NN.07 blazer: $US270

Barely there and without care

MR PORTER

Tomas Maier’s eponymous menswear collection is a masterclass in effortless minimalism. This poplin blazer is a case in point, extremely lightweight and with a slightly rounded, unstructured shoulder that makes it hang with the utmost ease. Bring this with you to retain a modicum of style when travelling — with the addition of a crisp white shirt you’re ready to go.

Tomas Maier blazer: $US675

Make it a double

MR PORTER

The Milanese always tend to wear their clothes with a little bit more of a “so-what” attitude than their counterparts in Paris, London and New York, especially when it comes to fine tailoring — a concept as firmly ingrained into the Italian psyche as the notion that cars should be fast, or that cocktails should be strong. This coral-coloured blazer from Boglioli is testimony to this attitude, mixing an unlined construction with a pleasingly off-duty flecked cotton fabric. Pick this as a jolt of colour to snap you out of your January gloom. A pair of light-coloured chinos will add a further breezy, Italian touch.

Boglioli blazer: $US995

The trusty corduroy

MR PORTER

Loro Piana’s heritage is in producing fine fabrics. Looking through its product catalogue, it’s difficult to find pieces that aren’t made from silk, cashmere or merino wool — a policy that extends to even the most casual and lounge-ready products. This cashmere and silk hooded sweatshirt with contrast reglan sleeves is a case in point, providing the ultimate in softness for a day at home or a long-haul journey in the G-5.

Massimo Alba: $US1,225

Written by Adam Welch, Deputy Editor of MR PORTER. For more, head to MR PORTER’s Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook page.

