NO MORE MR. OCHOCINCO: The Wall Street Journal Abandons Courtesy Titles In The Sports Section

The Wall Street Journal has announced that they will no longer use courtesy titles — Mr., Mrs, or Ms. – on second reference, but only in their sports section.(Via @erikmal via SFist via Mediabistro)



Long after the snarky grandchildren of dead tree media abandoned the practice of using honorifics, the stuffy old guards at the Journal and the NY Times have continued to cling tightly to this practice from a long lost, but more civilized past.

No more. But why only in sports?

Is it because the crudeness of athletic endeavour is not suitable to the stately customs of old money manners? Do the editors look down upon the uncultured sluggers and pugilists and “hogs” that populate our fields of recreations? Why is it Mr. Zuckerberg and Ms. Spears, but not Mr. Stoudemire or Ms. Wozniacki?

Is it just because “Messrs. Manning and Brady” looks stupid in print? Yeah, that might be it.

