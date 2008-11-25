Mr. & Mrs. Eliot Spitzer Get New Jobs

They’re not taking the hooker stealing all the spotlight lying down.



NY Magazine: Silda Wall Spitzer has a new job. She started last month at Metropolitan Capital Advisors, a Manhattan hedge fund run by CNBC Fast Money panelist Karen Finerman, whose husband, Lawrence Golub, is one of Eliot Spitzer‘s longtime friends and contributors. Wall Spitzer, 50, was a high-powered corporate attorney before her husband entered politics, in 1994. She’ll be helping recruit new investors at Metropolitan.

She may be able to get people on the phone—who wouldn’t want to awkwardly try to “see how she’s doing” but actually getting people to part with their money nowadays. Hmmm, good luck with that.

But who is Karen Finerman? According to a piece last year in the UK Guardian: “She’s worth $100m, runs a $400m hedge fund, has two sets of twins and four nannies …Meet Karen Finerman, one of the few women to conquer the cut-throat, male-dominated world of hedge funds. She’s very rich – and she’s very normal.”

The two of them together sounds very “Thelma & Louise.” We kind of dig that.

Like with every other fund, however, things aren’t looking pretty for Metropolitan Capital from what we can tell. According to GainersToday.com, the stocks in the fund are down 28% year-to-date.

….Meanwhile, her husband, spared of federal charges, is thinking about writing a book. According to a source close to him, it would be an expansion of his recent Washington Post op-ed offering advice to Barack Obama‘s administration on tackling the “root causes of the mistakes that have brought us to the economic precipice.”

No hooker talk in the book though. It’s all about unfulfilled goals. (Of being a governor, not of doing things with other hookers.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.