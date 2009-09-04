Mr. "Dow 36,000" To Run Bush Think Tank

Somehow this seems fitting:



Dallas News: A Washington veteran with experience in media, politics and diplomacy will take over the most controversial arm of George W. Bush’s presidential library – the policy institute that some SMU faculty members and Methodist leaders did not want.

Over lunch this week in Dallas, Bush offered former White House official James K. Glassman the opportunity to run the think tank that the former president has described as a place to foster debate on democracy, education and other global concerns.

Read the whole thing >

(via @binarybits)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.