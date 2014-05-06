This Amazing Delivery Coupon Rewards People For Reading The Fine Print

Mr. Delivery is a food delivery service with locations in 18 American college towns. For Cinco de Mayo, it issued this coupon offering its users 10% off their orders if they plug in the coupon code “CINCODENOMNOM.”

But some customers figured out a way to get an additional 5% off their orders.

That’s because in the coupon’s long-winded fine print is an additional coupon code, TIMETORELAX7, that gives people 15% off for reading all the way through.

The Reddit user wheresthecake123 posted the image earlier today, and it has since rocketed to the front page of the site.

A representative from Mr. Delivery confirmed the coupon’s existence and said he would try to provide us with information about how many people entered the special coupon code — but he was busy with the dinner rush.

