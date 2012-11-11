See Mr. Clean, The Michelin Man And Other Brand Icons' Awkward Movember Mustaches

Laura Stampler

No one ever said Movember — the month in which decent looking men transform into scruff monsters or Dali-esque caricatures — was just for real people.

The 54-year-old Mr. Clean made a Facebook pledge to grow a moustache to support prostate cancer research by growing a moustache for the first time ever.

“Even the 70′s couldn’t make me grow a moustache,” Mr. Clean wrote on Movember’s blog. “But for an important cause like this, I’m gonna grow the greatest mo’ ever illustrated.” 

The persona has been tracking “progress” on Facebook, and it’s pretty weird.

Although Mr. Clean is the only cartoon spokesperson to officially do Movember (that we know about) design blog Brand New put Team Brand Mustache’s logos (unsurprisingly, mustaches) on other favourite cartoon brand ambassadors.

Here’s Mr. Clean with what looks like peach fuzz:

mr clean movember

Here’s what he hopes to achieve:

mr clean movember

And here’s Mr. Clean strangely pretending to be a chia pet. With a moustache.

mr clean movember chia

Here’s Brand New’s mustached interpretation of the Michelin Man:

michelin man movember

The Android robot — which is exceedingly fitting:

android movember

And the Starbuck’s mermaids. Because ladies have upper lip issues, too:

starbuck's mermaid movember

Brand New just wants Mr. Clean to embrace his inner pirate:

mr clean movember

Photo: Brand New

