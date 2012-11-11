See Mr. Clean, The Michelin Man And Other Brand Icons' Awkward Movember Mustaches

No one ever said Movember — the month in which decent looking men transform into scruff monsters or Dali-esque caricatures — was just for real people.



The 54-year-old Mr. Clean made a Facebook pledge to grow a moustache to support prostate cancer research by growing a moustache for the first time ever.

“Even the 70′s couldn’t make me grow a moustache,” Mr. Clean wrote on Movember’s blog. “But for an important cause like this, I’m gonna grow the greatest mo’ ever illustrated.”

The persona has been tracking “progress” on Facebook, and it’s pretty weird.

Although Mr. Clean is the only cartoon spokesperson to officially do Movember (that we know about) design blog Brand New put Team Brand Mustache’s logos (unsurprisingly, mustaches) on other favourite cartoon brand ambassadors.

Here’s Mr. Clean with what looks like peach fuzz:

Here’s what he hopes to achieve:

And here’s Mr. Clean strangely pretending to be a chia pet. With a moustache.

Here’s Brand New’s mustached interpretation of the Michelin Man:

The Android robot — which is exceedingly fitting:

And the Starbuck’s mermaids. Because ladies have upper lip issues, too:

Brand New just wants Mr. Clean to embrace his inner pirate:

Photo: Brand New

