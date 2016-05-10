Jianbing is one of Beijing's tastiest street foods -- and it's finally in NYC

Jianbing is a savoury pancake that’s popular throughout the streets of Beijing, China.

Bings became a favourite of New Yorker Brian Goldberg while he was studying and living in China, and when he moved back home he decided to bring the street food with him.

