Jianbing is one of Beijing's tastiest street foods -- and it's finally in NYC

Jianbing is a savoury pancake that’s popular throughout the streets of Beijing, China.
Bings became a favourite of New Yorker Brian Goldberg while he was studying and living in China, and when he moved back home he decided to bring the street food with him.
