Meet the MQ-25A Stingray -- the US's response to China's 'carrier killers'

The US Navy’s aircraft carriers have long given tactical advantage for the US military with its ability to deploy and project power on any shore around the globe. But recently, several of US adversaries have built long-range ballistic missiles known as “carrier killers”. The MQ-25A Stingray is the Navy’s response to threats like China’s “carrier killer”.

Read more:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.