MPs have had their mobile phones confiscated during the vote for the Speaker

MPs are back at parliament for the first day’s session following the winter break.

But it won’t be an ordinary sitting.

Prior to official proceedings Coalition MPs will meet to vote for candidates to replace Bronwyn Bishop as Speaker. The motion has been highly anticipated since Bishop’s resignation, with many MPs emerging as potential candidates.

The frontrunner at the moment is Victorian Liberal MP Tony Smith.

Due to the unusual agenda of today’s meeting, MPs have had their mobile phones confiscated.

As well as cracking down on leaks to the media, this also could be due to the extended nature of the voting process to elect a new Speaker.

Sky News reports that the lower house will cast their votes in multiple rounds. The MP who receives the least amount of votes will be knocked out as a candidate at the end of each vote. Ultimately, the vote will be left to a two horse race.

Broadcasters have also been limited to one camera for all networks.

