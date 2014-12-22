Three Current MPs And Three Lords Named In Westminster Paedophile Ring Dossier Handed To Police

Google Dolphin Square, the London block of flats where child sex parties were alleged to have been held by prominent political figures.

Scotland Yard has been handed a document that contains names of 22 high profile figures, including three serving MPs and three members of the House of Lords, alleged to be involved in the suspected Westminster paedophile ring during the 1970s and 1980s, The Daily Telegraph reports.

Labour MP John Mann has spent months sifting through hundreds of reports from the public about the historic sex abuse cases and has now handed a dossier to the police that suggests up to five paedophile rings were operating at the heart of UK government, each them involving at least one MP.

Of the total number involved — some of whom are now dead and some who are still alive, but not active in Westminster — 14 are Conservative politicians, five are from Labour and three were from other parties. Overall, 13 former ministers are named on the list.

Mann told The Sunday Times he also received allegations that an organised criminal gang and a celebrity were involved in the trafficking of young boys to abusers at Dophin Square in London, the block of flats prominent figures allegedly used as a venue for child abuse. He added that he is receiving new information all the time and that there could be many more names added to that list.

Mann said he will not be using parliamentary privilege — which allows MPs to say anything in the House of Commons without legal consequences — to name the people that feature on the list because he believes they should be properly investigated by police. He told The Daily Telegraph it would be “inconceivable” that police would not now arrest and interview some of the politicians involved, meaning the identities of some of those allegedly involved are soon likely to be revealed in the press.

He told The Telegraph: “I think the 22 names are all worthy of investigation by the police. In my opinion the evidence against approximately half of them is very compelling … some of the evidence is incredibly strong … this is not Mickey Mouse stuff.”

Mann — who first reported evidence to the police about a Tory cabinet minister being involved in child sex abuse in 1989, but was told the inquiry had been shelved three months later on “orders of those at the top” — has also raised concerns about the fact that there are many separate police operations looking into different elements of the Westminster paedophile ring. He thinks the lack of one overarching investigation means some evidence could be overlooked. Operation Trinity — which has the Mann dossier — is looking into allegations of abuse in children’s homes in Lambeth, South London, for example, while Operation Midland, is focusing in on allegations surrounding Westminster child sex abuse.

Last week Operation Midland announced it was investigating the alleged murders of three boys in the late Seventies and Eighties, related to the Westminster paedophile ring.

A claim, made by a man named only as “Nick” who was a young boy at the time of the incidents, alleges he saw a Conservative MP kill a 12-year-old boy at at a child sex party in the 1980s. He also said a Tory cabinet minister watched on as two men killed another boy in a separate sexual assault.

Last month retired magistrate Vishambar Mehrotra claimed his son, murdered 33 years ago, was another of the victims of the Westminster child abuse ring.

