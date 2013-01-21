1.6 Billion People In The World Don't Have Electricity — So Here's A Cool Solar-Powered Light Called 'Luci'

1.6 billion people in the world don’t have access to electricity, says the founder of a company called “MPOWERD.”



These folks and another 1.5 billion people on lousy electrical grids often use kerosene-powered lamps to see at night.

The problem with kerosene lamps is that kerosene is expensive, and the lamps pollute the air that these folks breathe. So kids grow up with clogged lungs, etc.

So a company called MPOWERD has invented a cool little solar-powered lantern called “Luci.”

The lanterns charge 6 hours of sunlight and then provides 6-12 hours of light.

They’re light and flexible.

You can buy them for $15.95 apiece.

(Expensive if you only make $2 a day, but that cost will presumably drop.)

Photo: MPOWERD

Photo: MPOWERD

Photo: MPOWERD

