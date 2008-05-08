MPAA Wins $111 Million Judgment Against Download Site TorrentSpy

The six major movie studios won their copyright infringement case against file-sharing Web site TorrentSpy.com. Site operator Valence Media has been fined $111 million, or $30,000 per violation, for roughly 3,700 illegal movie and TV-show downloads.
While the MPAA has praised the significance of the decision, handed down Monday in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, its only value may be symbolic. TorrentSpy.com, a BitTorrent search engine, shut down in March, and Valence has sought bankruptcy protection.
