MPAA To College Kids: Our Bad

Hollywood’s lobbyists want another take.



The Motion Picture Association of America used to brandish a report that blamed college students for 44% of its domestic losses came from file-sharing college students. Now its says that 2005 study was flawed: Youngsters are only responsible for 15% of its losses.

There’s some huffing and puffing about this on the Internet, to the effect of “See? Hollywood bad! Web users good!”. And Portfolio.com’s Sam Gustin darkly suggests, but won’t come out and say directly, that a current Disney executive (DIS) monkeyed with the report when he worked for the consulting firm that produced it a few years back.

But beyond a mea culpa, don’t expect the industry to rethink its anti-piracy efforts one bit. Even if the number really is 15%, the studios would be silly not to try to crack down on a demographic that’s easy to spot, and whose Web access is relatively easy to limit, filter, or otherwise control. The truth is, no one who thinks about it ever puts much stock in data presented by lobbying groups. They’re trying to marshal numbers that support their argument — that’s why they’re called lobbying groups.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.