MP Jo Cox's brutal murder highlights how vulnerable MPs really are

On Thursday, Jo Cox, a 41-year-old Member of Parliament for Batley and Spen in the west of England, was brutally murdered in broad daylight after meeting with her constituents.

Cox had previously contacted police after receiving “malicious communications” and had been harassed for months.

A man had been arrested in connection with the investigation in March, but was released after he “subsequently accepted a police caution.”

Police were also set to increase Cox’s security, according to The Times, before she was shot and stabbed by a man who was reportedly shouting “Britain first.”

Cox is the first British MP to be murdered since 1990, but threats and aggressive behaviours against British MPs have, for many, become a daily part of the job.

Police and parliamentary authorities are now reviewing politicians’ security, according to the Financial Times, but the number of threats received by MPs in recent years is staggering and the abuse received by Cox is far from an isolated incident:

A study carried out by the Home Office psychiatrists published in January 2016 showed that 80% of 120 MPs asked had been victims of intrusive or aggressive behaviour and 50% of those that been targeted in their own homes.

Although Cox was the first MP to be murdered in over 25 years, in the last 50 years, a total of six MPs have been murdered in the last 50 years:

MPs are often very vulnerable to attacks as they meet their constituents in public places on a regular basis. Those meetings normally do not benefit of any extra security. BBC journalist Nick Robinson, in a tribute to Cox, tried to remind constituents of the position MPs put themselves in when they are elected:

She was vulnerable to attack because she was, like so many MPs, available to anyone who wanted to see her with any grievance. Her death is a reminder that our elected representatives, who are so often demonised for living separate lives from the rest of us, actually all too often live in our communities, in our streets worrying about the same things that we do. Unlike us, though, they open themselves up not to just to criticism and abuse but to assault by those who disagree with them.

