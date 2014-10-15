MP Chris Hartcher Won't Recontest At The 2015 NSW Election Following ICAC Allegations

Former NSW Energy Minister Chris Hartcher resigned in December after ICAC raided his office.

NSW Central Coast MP and former Liberal Chris Hartcher will not re-contest the 2015 state election, ending a 27-year political career in the wake of his appearances at the Independent Commission Corruption Inquiry into political donations.

The ICAC has heard evidence that Hartcher was the alleged “mastermind” behind a political slush fund. Hartcher denies the claims.

“I hope I have made a positive contribution to the development of the [Central] Coast, and have always appreciated the support I have received from local residents,” Hartcher said in announcing his decision.

The former energy minister stepped down from cabinet in December 2013 following ICAC raids and currently sits on the cross-bench in the NSW Parliament, having resigned from the party. Fellow Central Coast MPs Chris Spence and Darren Webber have also announced they will not stand at the next election.

