Mozilla's John Lilly Heading To Greylock Partners

Mozilla CEO John Lilly is leaving his post at the software company to join venture capital firm Greylock Partners, according to a report from All Things D’s Kara Swisher.



John has held the top job at Mozilla — best known as the company behind the popular Firefox browser — since 2008.

John will stay on Mozilla’s board of directors. The company has not yet found a replacement.

He explained the move in a letter to Mozilla’s staff:

I’ve always been a startup guy at heart–Mozilla was originally going to be a quick volunteer effort for me, but quickly turned into a full time job, and at the beginning of 2008 turned into the CEO job that I have now. I’ve really been missing working with startups, and want to learn how to invest in and build great new startups, so am planning to join Greylock Partners as a Venture Partner once we transition here.

Read more at All Things D

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.