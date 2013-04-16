The First Firefox Phone Will Launch This Summer In Five Countries

Gary Kovacs, Mozilla CEO.

Mozilla, the company that makes the Firefox Web browser, will begin selling phones running its new mobile operating system this summer in five countries: Venezuela, Poland, Brazil, Portugal, and Spain.



Why the slow rollout?

Speaking at AllThingsD’s Dive Into Mobile conference today, Mozilla CEO Gary Kovacs said Firefox OS will be targeted at emerging markets at first. The first phone will launch around June.

But the US won’t be left out. Sprint has already committed to launching a Firefox OS phone, and the first should arrive in 2014. Kovacs said Mozilla is waiting for the ecosystem to develop a bit more before launching in the highly competitive US market.

Firefox OS is a web-based mobile operating system that is open for any developer to tinker with. It’s a similar concept to Android, but all apps run within a browser for a uniform experience across all devices.

